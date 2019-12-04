Construction underway on new behavioral health center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction is underway on the new Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital near Interstate 55.
When it’s finished, the hospital will employ nearly 200 health professionals in a 102-bed facility.
Southeast Hospital is partnering with Universal Health Services to provide a new hospital that will be available for walk-ins and referrals.
“We hope it will be an inviting place and the community will see it as a resource and a place where people can go and get help and start the process of healing,” Ron Escarda, with Universal Health, said.
The new hospital will help with what Escarda said is a lack of behavioral health care services in the area.
The doors are expected to open for patients in December 2020.
