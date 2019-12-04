Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next front

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunny skies and pleasant temperatures across the area. Most areas have reached the middle to upper 50s with a few spots getting close to 60 degrees. Skies will remain clear overnight and this will allow for temperatures to fall rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s far north to middle 30s south.