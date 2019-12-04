Annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ in Graves County another success

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office called its second annual Cram the Cruiser another huge success.
A total of 2,507 toys, 2,317 food items and 823 toiletry and personal hygiene items, thanks to donations from residents and local Dollar General Stores.
The toys were delivered to Community Christmas Collection, while food items were donated to two area food pantries and the personal hygiene items were donated to the Lighthouse Women and Children’s Shelter in Mayfield.
Ruler Foods of Mayfield donated boxes for store items, while Red Dot Savings in Mayfield provided a trailer to help make deliveries of donated items. High Point Baptist Church allowed the Sheriff’s office to store donations until they could be delivered.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone that made Cram the Cruiser 2019 a success.
