15-year-old charged with terroristic threatening after threat made in online game

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A student enrolled in the Caldwell County School System in Kentucky is facing a charge of terroristic threatening.
The student has been taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.
According to the Princeton, Ky. Police Department, on Dec. 2 at 7:27 p.m. they were told of a non-specific threat of a school shooting made in an online game.
After investigating, police took a 15-year-old juvenile into custody.
Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to schools.
Schools are operating on normal schedules today, Dec. 3.
