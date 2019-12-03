The Women’s Center asking for support on Giving Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Women’s Center in southern Illinois is asking for your support this Giving Tuesday.
You can click here to donate or visit them on Facebook.
According to center officials, since last Giving Tuesday, The Women’s Center has helped 331 survivors of sexual assault and abuse, and nearly 1,200 survivors of domestic violence.
The Women’s Center was one of the first domestic violence shelters to open in the country, and since 1972 has helped thousands of men, women and children.
The non-profit group relies entirely on donations and government grants and all services are free to survivors.
