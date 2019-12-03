Woman arrested on drug charges after Ky. traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Grand Rivers, Kentucky woman was taken to the McCracken County Jail following a traffic stop.
Deputies said they stopped a black passenger car for traffic violations on Monday, Dec. 2 around 10:55 p.m.
Pamela Williams, 48, was charged with possession of an unspecified controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in its proper container and tampering with physical evidence.
Deputies said Williams threw a bottle of prescription pills underneath the vehicle in attempt to hide them. The pill bottle contained Oxycodone.
Williams was arrested and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail.
