What you need to know Dec. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Clear skies, calm winds and cold temperatures in the 20s have helped lead to frost developing on grassy surfaces and vehicles.
Lisa Michaels says it will feel like December today.
There will be peaks of sunshine this morning, but partly cloudy skies will take over during the afternoon.
High temps will range from the 40s to 50s.
Dry and warm conditions will continue through most of this week.
We will watch southern portions of the Heartland late Thursday into early Friday for the chance of some showers with our next system.
- Mo. State Highway Patrol will pay tribute to fallen officers with Project Blue Light.
- A 10-year-old girl has a week in her honor in Portageville.
- The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced a Matching Gift Challenge as part of #GivingTuesday.
- The Carbondale Warming Center opened its doors to the public on December 1.
Two people were arrested within just a few minutes after they allegedly helped themselves to two Christmas trees.
The most popular baby names of 2019 were just announced.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.