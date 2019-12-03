Wednesday is the pick day of the week

More clouds expected through the afternoon hours. Highs today will be mainly in th 40s. Dry and calm weather continues tonight. Lows won’t be quite as cold as this morning, but still chilly with lows near freezing. Lots of sunshine expected on Wednesday and temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. Slight rain chances return Thursday evening into Friday morning. Most of the weekend looking dry, only slight rain chances expected late Sunday.