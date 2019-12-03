SIU Board of Trustees to vote on Daniel F. Mahony to lead the 2 universities

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Following a vote, Southern Illinois University’s two campuses are expected to have a new leader.
Dr. Daniel F. Mahony will to take over the position of president of the SIU system on March 1, 2020 if approved.
A vote from the SIU Board of Trustees is expected to seal Mahony’s new post.
He would replace Randy J. Dunn, who resigned from the position in July 2018
Dr. Mahony has served as the president of Winthrop University, a 6000-student public institution in Rock Hill, South Carolina, since 2015.
Dr. Mahony said he is ready for new opportunities at SIU.
“I’m excited about working across the system to advance all of SIU,” Mahony said. “The level of commitment to the system’s success and to the welfare of its campuses is clearly strong, from the Board of Trustees to faculty and staff to community members, alumni and donors. SIU has a powerful impact on students and the SIU region, and I look forward to building on its strong foundation.”
Dr. Mahony is from Clinton, New Jersey, has been married for more than 25 years to wife Laura, with whom he has two children, son Gavin and daughter Elena.
SIU staff selected him on recommendation from a committee representing the system’s universities in Carbondale and Edwardsville.
J. Phil Gilbert, chair of the SIU board, commended Dr. Mahony’s collaborative leadership style.
“Dr. Mahony is a proven leader and problem solver who has been described as a visionary in his professional experience,” Gilbert said. “He has had success in key areas of importance to SIU to include enrollment strategies, diversity and inclusion, improving finances, and communicating effectively with internal and external agencies to include foundations and legislative bodies.”
“We were especially impressed by his ability to work with legislators to articulate the needs of his university,” Gilbert added. “He will be an articulate advocate for the system and understands the importance of Southern Illinois University to the region and the state.”
Dr. Mahony holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, a master’s in sport management from West Virginia University, and a doctoral degree in sport management from Ohio State University.
He has held the position of dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Services at Kent State University in Ohio from July 2008 to June 2015.
He was also director of the sport administration program; chair of the Department of Health Promotion, Physical Education and Sport Studies; acting dean and associate dean of the College of Education and Human Development; and assistant and associate university provost at the University of Louisville in Kentucky from July 1995 to June 2008.
According to university officials, Dr. Mahony has worked in both public accounting and intercollegiate athletics.
The SIU System is made up of SIU Carbondale, including the SIU School of Medicine based in Springfield, and SIU Edwardsville, including the SIU School of Dentistry based in Alton. With a total budget of approximately $867 million, the system employs more than 7,000 faculty and staff who serve more than 28,000 students.
