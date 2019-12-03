School district wants to make students holiday a little brighter

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - All students in the Charleston R-1 School District will receive an age-appropriate gift right before the holiday break.
According to organizers, the money for the gifts where raised on social media by faculty and staff members in hopes to make their students holiday season a little brighter.
Students in each grade at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School will receive the same type of gift; while gifts for students at Charleston High and Middle Schools will range from headphones to gifts sets and more.
Students at Charleston High School will also randomly draw for several “grand gifts,” including televisions, a bicycle and laptop computers.
The gift giving will happen on Dec. 20.
