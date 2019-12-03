Overpass to be demolished on I-57 in Pulasky Co., Ill.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The overpass structure that carries Interstate 57 over Shawnee College Road is scheduled for demolition.
According to Illinois Department of Transportation officials, motorists traveling on the road near Ullin will have a detour.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. north and southbound traffic will be diverted to the interchange ramps and back on to the interstate.
This is at mile point 18.
IDOT officials said the detour will happen nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. until the morning of Thursday, Dec. 5.
Message boards and traffic control devices will be in place.
Flaggers will also be in position to help control traffic.
Drivers are asked to be cautious and drive slowly near this work zone.
