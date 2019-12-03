Notre Dame seniors walk for suicide prevention

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 125 Notre Dame seniors walked 5 miles throughout Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
Every year the senior class adopts a cause to raise money and awareness for.
The seniors chose suicide awareness to help others after losing a classmate to suicide two years ago.
“This class unfortunately lost a classmate to suicide when they were sophomores,” Director of Campus Ministries Sarah Strohmeyer said. “His name was Colin Higgins and they wanted to raise money for this cause because it really affected their class.”
Tanner Peters is a senior at Notre Dame. He said he wanted to walk for his best friend Colin. He said it's important to raise awareness for suicide prevention to help others.
"We don't want anyone to go through what we did," Peters said. "We just think it's something that can be prevented if it would have been treated."
Peters said that he was best friends with Colin from grade school through high school.
"We were pretty close," Peters said. "We had our group of four guys. It was me, him and then two other friends. We were really close friends. We pretty much did everything together. It was tough to see him go."
The students walked from the old St. Vincent’s Church on Main Street to the current St. Vincent de Paul Church, past St. Mary’s Church and back to where they started.
Strohmeyer said it's important that the students were able to be seen by so many people in the community to try to raise as much awareness for suicide prevention as they could.
"It has affected us and it gives us an opportunity to let Colin's story be told because it came out of nowhere," Strohmeyer said. "If we can help one person to think twice about making that decision, then we've done our job."
The class has also raised $4,600 for the cause and are still accepting pledges until December 13.
If you would like to donate, contact Sarah Strohmeyer at Notre Dame High School at 573-335-6772.
