Murray State University students hold Give Back Initiative

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence will host the Give Back Initiative on January 20.
The initiative is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
As part of the project students will be collecting essentials along with nonperishable goods to be distributed to organizations in Murray and Calloway County.
OMI is asking members from the community to donate items such as hygiene products, snacks, school supplies, cleaning supplies, pasta, canned vegetables and any other nonperishable items.
Any items to be donated can be dropped off at Fast Track and the Dr. Marvin D. Mills Multicultural Center on campus. Items can also be dropped off the morning of Jan 20 in the Curris Center Banquet Room also located on campus.
For more information one can contact Dr. SG Carthell at scarthell@murraystate.edu or call the OMI office at 270-809-6836.
