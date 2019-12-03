More than 700 to receive degrees at Southeast Mo. State University’s Fall Commencement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – The Southeast Missouri State University Fall Commencement will be December 14.
A total of 702 students will receive degrees, with 581 of them undergraduate students and 113 receiving master’s degrees. Eight were specialist candidates.
One-hundred-ninety students will graduate with honors and 11 students will graduate with a 4.0 grade point average.
The fall commencement will be broken up into two ceremonies. The 10 a.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the Harrison College of Business and Computing. Dr. Shonta Smith, a professor of elementary education, will address the graduates and the visitors.
The 2 p.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; and the Holland College of Arts and Media. Dr. Susan Kendrick, professor of English and chair of the Department of English, will speak during this ceremony.
