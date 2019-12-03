More than $1,400 in counterfeit money, drugs, multiple ID’s seized in Ill., Secret Service contacted

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Metropolis, Illinois police said a Kentucky man was arrested following a traffic stop on Nov. 27.
Christopher L. Murphy, 39 of Mt. Washington, Ky was charged with speeding, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of Meth, possession of controlled substances (x2), Forgery, credit card fraud, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said they stopped a Ford Fiesta for driving at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.
This was in the 1200 block of West 10th St.
The driver was identified as Murphy. Police said he was extremely nervous.
A K-9 officer alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed a loaded syringe with apparent methamphetamine.
They also found numerous Diazepam and Alprazolam which are scheduled narcotics.
Police said they also seized more than $1,400 in counterfeit bills.
Officers also found three different sets of ID as well as credit cards, EBT cards and other identification.
Police said they contacted the people whose ID’s were stolen.
The U.S. Secret Service was also contacted and additional charges at the Federal Level are being investigated. Murphy was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
