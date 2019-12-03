Mo. veteran receives refund for chair lift company scam

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A elderly, disabled veteran was refunded for a chair lift company scam.
According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the veteran paid more than $2,000 to Ameriglide for installation of a chair lift in his home. The company never installed the lift and refused to refund his money.
Schmitt said the veteran was later mailed a check from the company.
This case was part of a new push by the attorney general, called the Safe Citizens Initiative, which will focus the office’s resources to protecting the state’s elderly and vulnerable.
You can call the consumer protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
