Mo. State Highway Patrol pays tribute to fallen officers with Project Blue Light

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced they will once again join members of the group Concerns of Police Survivors by paying tribute to fallen officers by participating in Project Blue Light.
From Monday, Dec 2 through Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, all troops and division offices will display blue lights in honor of the 31 troopers and the 600 other law enforcement officers in Missouri who have died in the line of duty.
A spokesperson from the MSHP said it is important to remember those in the past.
“It’s important to honor those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, and those who continue to serve. Project Blue Light is a way we can show our gratitude for past and present officers from all agencies across Missouri," said Colonel Olson.
