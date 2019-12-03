Mo. man accused of hiding his mother’s body in outbuilding

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of building a makeshift coffin and hiding his mother’s body in an outbuilding.
Nicholas T. McClure is facing charges of abandonment of a corpse.
According to Farmington police, Nydia McClure died on October 15, 2017 and he failed to properly report it to St. Francois County law enforcement.
Court documents state McClure built a makeshift coffin and wooden vault, which contained his mother’s corpse, and hid it in an outbuilding at the McClure home on South Carleton Street in Farmington, Mo.
Police say he kept her death and the location of her body from his two siblings and law enforcement when they tried to find her.
