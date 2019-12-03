McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: No one injured in crash involving school bus

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A school bus carrying students home from schools hit an SUV causing a crash with no injuries.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a school bus from the McCracken County school system was taking students home from school.
Deputies say the school bus driven by Lucas Smith, 24, of Paducah hit an SUV driven by Edward Clark, 83, of Paducah, on Monday, December 2 around 4:30 p.m.
The crash happened on Lone Oak Rd. near North Friendship Rd.
During the crash, deputies say the front of the bus hit the back of the SUV causing the SUV to leave the road. It came to a stop in the CVS parking lot.
According to the sheriff’s department, no medical treatment was needed for any students or drivers.
Members of the McCracken County School System were at the scene of the crash to talk to students’ families and make sure all the students got home safely.
