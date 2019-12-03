Man arrested moments after allegedly breaking into home

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Metropolis Police Department arrested a suspect who they say had items he stole from a home still with him.
On Nov. 19, officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Catherine in Metropolis for a burglary in progress.
When officers arrived the victim said that Eric D Mitchell, 36, did not have permission to be inside the home.
Mitchell, who was still in the area, was arrested and taken to the Massac County Detention Center were he was charged with burglary and theft.
