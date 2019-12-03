Library collecting packages of new underwear for children in need with ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A library is collecting new packages of underwear for children in need with its Drop Your Drawers campaign.
You can drop off packages of new underwear for girls and boys, preferably sizes 4-16, from December 1-30 at the McCracken County Public Library. Donations will help replenish the Merryman House and Paducah Cooperative ministries’ supplies of emergency underpants.
This is the library’s third year participating in the campaign. Between the two previous years, it has distributed more than 2,000 pairs of underwear.
You can drop off the underwear at the library, located at 555 Washington Street in Paducah, Ky.
For more information about the campaign, you can contact Youth Services Assistant Matt Jaeger at mjaeger@mclib.net or call 270-442-2510, ext. 118.
