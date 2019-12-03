Jackson, Mo. alters trash schedule for holiday season

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Jackson Sanitation Department and Recycling Center will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Both holidays will fall on a Wednesday. Those whose trash pick up is on Wednesday will be on Thursday during those holidays. Those whose trash is picked up on Thursday’s schedule will stay the same.
This month’s yard waste collection will be the weeks of Dec. 2-6 and Dec. 16-20.
The city of Jackson is encouraging people to “go green” and recycling items in their holiday trash.
Additional bags will be allowed for extra holiday trash, although each extra bag after the third bag will require a official city trash sticker, which is available for purchase at City Hall.
The city will be accepting Christmas trees at a special location in the Recycling Center. The city asks that lights ornaments and all other decorations are removed before dropping off trees.
This year, recycled trees will be used along the bank of Hubble Creek City Park.
City offices will also be open Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
