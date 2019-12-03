Ill. hunters harvest more than 50K deer in first weekend of season

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources released the numbers from the first weekend of Illinois Firearm Deer Season.
A preliminary total of 50,173 deer were harvested in the first weekend from Nov. 22 through 24.
That number is down from the 58,836 deer harvested in 2019.
The state’s seven-day Firearm Deer Season will end Dec. 5 through 8.
Later in December and January, hunters will have more opportunities to bag that prize deer.
- Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 13-15
- Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29, 2019 and Jan. 17- 19, 2020
- Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 19, 2020 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)
Here are the preliminary firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2019 season, and comparable totals for 2018:
Find out the totals for your county here.
