Ill. hunters harvest more than 50K deer in first weekend of season

Ill. hunters harvest more than 50K deer in first weekend of season
A preliminary total of 50,173 deer were harvested (Source: James Lee from Pexels)
By Jasmine Adams | December 3, 2019 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 9:24 AM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources released the numbers from the first weekend of Illinois Firearm Deer Season.

A preliminary total of 50,173 deer were harvested in the first weekend from Nov. 22 through 24.

That number is down from the 58,836 deer harvested in 2019.

The state’s seven-day Firearm Deer Season will end Dec. 5 through 8.

Later in December and January, hunters will have more opportunities to bag that prize deer.

  • Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 13-15
  • Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29, 2019 and Jan. 17- 19, 2020
  • Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 19, 2020 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)

Here are the preliminary firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2019 season, and comparable totals for 2018:

Find out the totals for your county here.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.