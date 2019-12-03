Hundreds of SIU Carbondale employees honored for service, commitement

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Service and commitment are traits that Southern Illinois University Carbondale are pulling to the forefront.
A ceremony and reception will be held on Dec. 3 to recognize 372 employees who have given their service and shown their commitment, according to university staff.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. in the John W. Corker Lounge for the 10 a.m. ceremony.
Staff said the faculty/staff appreciation coffee will happen before the ceremony at 8 a.m. in the Student Center’s International Lounge.
Employees with 10 to 45 years of service to the university will be honored.
Combined, that’s a total of 6,370 years of service to the university.
Learn more about the employees and where they’re from here.
According to staff, 48 employees are being honored for 25 years of service; 15 employees for 30 years of service; six employees for 35 years of service; two employees for 40 years of service and three employees are marking 45 years of service to the university.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.