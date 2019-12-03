Humane society announces matching gift challenge

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is partnering with two companies as part of #GivingTuesday. (Source: Humane Society of Southeast Missouri)
By Olivia Grelle | December 2, 2019 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 6:20 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced a Matching Gift Challenge as part of #GivingTuesday to help the fundraising efforts for the organization’s new adoption and education center.

All gifts and pledges up to $35,000 made now through Dec. 3 will be matched dollar for dollar by JSE Surplus and Purina.

The Humane Society announced earlier this year their fundraising efforts for a new 12,000-square-foot-facility.

The organization says it has raised about $1.5 million of the $3.7 million project, which they plan to break ground for in June of 2020.

The two companies say they are happy to partner with the organization.

For more information on making a pledge, to download a pledge form, or to donate online, supporters can visit semopets.org or The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Facebook page or contact Jennifer Sokolowski 573-708-8633.

