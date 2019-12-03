Governor Parson announces Jeff Earl as Legislative Director

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Jeff Earl will assume the role of Legilative Director for Governor Mike Parson beginning Dec. 9.
Earl is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in political science and mass communication with an emphasis in public relations.
Governor’s office officials said Earl previously worked for the office as Deputy Legislative Director for the Office of the Governor.
Earl has also acted as the Legislative and Constituent Services Director for the Missouri Department of Corrections and as the Senior Legislative Advisor for Auditor Tom Schweich.
