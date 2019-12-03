Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group in Mo. to meet in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will meet on December 9.
The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building. The Missouri Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture will convene the meeting, which is open to the public.
The group was established by an executive order from Governor Mike Parson on July 18. It directed the group to submit an initial report to the governor with findings and suggestions by December 31, with a final report on May 31, 2020.
The group’s purpose is to provide input through a report to the governor’s office. The report will include the state’s short-, medium- and long-term flood recovery priorities; feedback on the state’s current levee system and suggested changes to benefit the state and its citizens.
In addition to addressing short-term repairs to levees, the working group will explore options to improve the conveyance of floodwater through the major rivers. The public is invited to submit comments at the meeting.
Members of the group include the Missouri Departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Economic Development, Transportation and the State Emergency Management Agency. Representatives from the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Coalition to Protect the Missouri River and the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition are also members.
Four additional members were appointed: two representing agri-business and two representing local government interests.
