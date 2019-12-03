First Alert: Allow extra time for frost this morning

(KFVS) - Clear skies, calm winds and cold temperatures in the 20s.
This has led to frost developing on grassy surfaces and vehicles.
Lisa Michaels says it will feel like December today.
There will be peaks of sunshine this morning, but partly cloudy skies will take over during the afternoon.
High temps will range from the 40s to 50s.
Dry and warm conditions will continue through most of this week.
We will watch southern portions of the Heartland late Thursday into early Friday for the chance of some showers with our next system.
