Community leader, businessman Dennis Vinson dies

“The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Dennis Vinson. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Dennis’ wife, Joy, and his family, whom he was very proud of and loved immensely. Dennis was the President and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson, Missouri. As a member of the Missouri Chamber, Dennis took on a leadership role in our organization, eventually rising to become our chairman of the board. On November 14, our organization celebrated with Dennis as he marked the completion of his two-year term as chairman. During his time as chairman, the Missouri Chamber grew in size and became an even stronger resource for Missouri employers through his leadership, which ultimately led to the Missouri Chamber being named the 2019 State Chamber of the Year. He cared deeply about our state, our employers and the workers they employ. Dennis’ passing is a huge loss for our organization, for his community and for our state. We send our condolences to his family and the family at Signature Packaging.”