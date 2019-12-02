A chilly night across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Skies have cleared and temperature are dropping rapidly across the Heartland. With light winds we could see a few areas of patchy fog tomorrow morning with temperatures well down in the 20s. Plan on taking a few extra minutes tomorrow morning to scrape the frost of the windshield before heading to work.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool but slightly warmer than today. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tomorrow evening temperatures will not be as cold as tonight setting the stage for a mild Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will reach the upper 50s with lots of sunshine.
A disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain late Thursday. Right now the greatest concentration of rain looks to remain to our south but we will introduce a slight chance of light rain Thursday into early Friday.
