What you need to know Dec. 2

What you need to know Dec. 2
Beautiful sunny day. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Jasmine Adams | December 2, 2019 at 4:13 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 4:13 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 2.

First Alert Forecast

Today the weather team is tracking clouds and light flurries across southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Lisa Michaels says this should have little to no impact on travel.

We’ll have cool temperatures during the afternoon in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will start to clear later in the day.

It will still be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph which will put wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.

A very chilly night is ahead with temps in the 20s. It looks to be the coldest this week.

We are going to stay dry most of this week and warming up into the low 50s by the end of the week.

Our next chance of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Wildlife officials captured a 9-foot alligator that crawled up on a Florida family’s front porch.

A blocked sewer main flooded basements Saturday with brown filth and left residents in New York City feeling sickened.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.