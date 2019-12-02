What you need to know Dec. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 2.
Today the weather team is tracking clouds and light flurries across southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
Lisa Michaels says this should have little to no impact on travel.
We’ll have cool temperatures during the afternoon in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will start to clear later in the day.
It will still be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph which will put wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.
A very chilly night is ahead with temps in the 20s. It looks to be the coldest this week.
We are going to stay dry most of this week and warming up into the low 50s by the end of the week.
Our next chance of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon into Friday.
- On Dec. 1, the Carbondale Warming Center opened to the public.
- Old Town Cape, Inc announced the chosen winners for the 28th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.
- Sunday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Heath High School shooting.
- Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting in mid-November.
Wildlife officials captured a 9-foot alligator that crawled up on a Florida family’s front porch.
A blocked sewer main flooded basements Saturday with brown filth and left residents in New York City feeling sickened.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.