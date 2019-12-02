Warmer weather on the horizon

Clouds will slowly clear from west to east through the afternoon hours. It will stay chilly with highs only in the 30s and lower 40s. Mainly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday will bring periods of more clouds, but milder temperatures. Everyone should see highs in the 40s. Wednesday will be our first full day of sunshine for the week, and highs will warm even more into the 50s. Rain chances will return Thursday evening into Friday.