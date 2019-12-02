6 small earthquakes rattle back-to-back in Tenn.

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Just outside southeast Missouri in Lake County, Tennessee, six small earthquakes hit on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Officials with the United States Geological Survey said the earthquakes were near Ridgely, Tenn.
The first two quakes hit at midnight. They were small 1.1 magnitude quakes with a depth of 7 km.
The third hit at 1:27 a.m. It measured in at 1.5 in magnitude.
This quake’s depth was also about 7 km.
Next, earthquake number four was also a 1.5 magnitude quake.
It hit around 1:52 a.m. also happening at around 7 km below the earth’s surface.
Just seconds later a fifth quake was recorded in the area at 1:52 a.m.
This quake was also a 1.5 magnitude incident that happened a little closer to the earth’s surface. It was a little more than 6 km in depth.
Lastly, a small 1.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area at 1:53 a.m.
It was about 6 km in depth.
These quakes were part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
