Police: scammer calls victims acting as officer

UNION CITY. Tenn. (KFVS) - Police say they received complaints of a phone scam happening in the community.
According to the Union City Police Department, someone is calling victims stating that he is an officer with the Department and the victim is currently wanted for crimes in another state.
The caller then tells the victim how they should send money to stop a warrant from being served.
Though this scam is not new, it is the first time that this type of scam using the police department is new to the area.
The police department says they rarely call someone that they have warrants for, and if that call was made it would be part of an ongoing investigation.
Authorities warn not to be a part of this type of scam.
