2019 Parade of Lights winners

Old Town Cape, Inc. thanks everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s parade: Kent & Vicki Zickfield (Parade of Lights coordinators), Lisa Gerlach, Debbie Farrow, Cherie Herbst, Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood, and Zac & Mary Jane Caldwell (Parade of Lights judges), Justin Kertz, The City of Cape Girardeau, City Public Works, Brian & Lauren Heuring, Tom Lee, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, event volunteers, parade participants, and all of the spectators who came out to enjoy the festivities.