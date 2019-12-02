2019 Parade of Lights winners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc announced the chosen winners for the 28th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.
The 2018 Parade of Lights included a full lineup of entries, along with participants from area schools, organizations, clubs, and businesses.
The judges for the 2019 Parade of Lights have announced the following entrants as winners for the outlined categories:
Best Theme: The Mattress Guys Best Business
Appearance: SEMO Hog
Best Nonprofit Appearance: Dream Factory of SEMO
Best Music: Crossroads Church Best Lighting:
Team Noah & Cyclewerx
Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights Marching Band
Chairman’s Award: Delta Companies Inc.
Old Town Cape, Inc. thanks everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s parade: Kent & Vicki Zickfield (Parade of Lights coordinators), Lisa Gerlach, Debbie Farrow, Cherie Herbst, Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood, and Zac & Mary Jane Caldwell (Parade of Lights judges), Justin Kertz, The City of Cape Girardeau, City Public Works, Brian & Lauren Heuring, Tom Lee, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, event volunteers, parade participants, and all of the spectators who came out to enjoy the festivities.
The 29th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2020. Christmas in downtown Cape is sponsored by Dogwood Social House, Drury Southwest, Inc., Plaza Tire Service, Rhodes 101 Stops & Imos Pizza, and media sponsor The Southeast Missourian.
Old Town Cape, Inc. is a community driven, not-for-profit organization.
