Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 9 deaths, 3 drownings during holiday weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol released its Thanksgiving weekend crash report.
Nine people died in traffic crashes during the holiday weekend that lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 1.
MSHP reported that their were 404 traffic crashes with 166 injuries, and seven fatalities.
The three drownings occurred in Bollinger County were two young boys died while crossing a low water bridge and a man died a short time later when crossing another low water bridge in the same area.
The other seven deaths happened outside the Heartland.
These numbers are mixed from 2018 holiday weekend report were their was 1,640 traffic crashes with 11 fatalities and 140 injuries.
Their were also 94 driving while intoxicated arrest and 63 drug arrest.
