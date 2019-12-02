Man shot, killed in Ky., father faces murder charge

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is dead after Kentucky State Police said he was shot by his father.
George Cundiff, 70 of Greenville, Ky., faces a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Police said on Sunday, Dec. 1 around 5:22 p.m. they responded to a shooting near the 3000 block of State Rte. 176 in Muhlenberg County.
An investigation revealed that George Cundiff was in a domestic altercation with his son Christoper Seth Cundiff, 42 also of Greenville, Ky.
State police said the father shot his son.
Christopher Cundiff was taken to an are hospital where he died from his injuries.
George Cundiff was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center .
The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 2 Madisonville.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.