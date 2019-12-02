Man found lying in road after deadly crash, truck found in ditch near Gorham, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County, Illinois deputies said a man was found unresponsive lying in the road on Sunday, Dec. 1.
They found the man around 6:06 p.m. about one mile west of Highway 3 in rural Gorham.
Deputies said they responded to the single vehicle crash on Gorham Road and found the man lying on the roadway outside of a vehicle.
Jackson County Ambulance Services were called to the scene.
A 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck was off the roadway in a ditch, according to deputies.
The man was identified as 28-year-old Lucas Bryant of Murphysboro, Ill.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies called a traffic Crash Reconstructionist with the sheriff’s office to the scene.
County officials are investigating.
