Man found lying in road after deadly crash, truck found in ditch near Gorham, Ill.

Man found lying in road after deadly crash, truck found in ditch near Gorham, Ill.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | December 2, 2019 at 5:00 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 5:00 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County, Illinois deputies said a man was found unresponsive lying in the road on Sunday, Dec. 1.

They found the man around 6:06 p.m. about one mile west of Highway 3 in rural Gorham.

Deputies said they responded to the single vehicle crash on Gorham Road and found the man lying on the roadway outside of a vehicle.

Jackson County Ambulance Services were called to the scene.

A 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck was off the roadway in a ditch, according to deputies.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Lucas Bryant of Murphysboro, Ill.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies called a traffic Crash Reconstructionist with the sheriff’s office to the scene.

County officials are investigating.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.