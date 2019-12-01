First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A deep upper low to our northeast will continue to send cold air and moisture into the Heartland overnight and into early tomorrow….before it finally starts to spin away Monday afternoon. More patchy light precip is likely to move NW to SE into the area overnight, especially along and east of the Mississippi River e.g. in IL and KY. This will be light rain early tonight, but will likely mix with and change to some light snow or snow flurries later tonight as temps gradually fall. With temps dipping to just below freezing, some minor accumulations are possible, and precip could create a bit of slick travel especially in SE Illinois. A few flurries or light snow showers could linger into Monday morning, but we should start to dry out and clear out on Monday from west to east.