EPA Kicks off Year-Long Anniversary Celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - On Monday Dec. 2 the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency celebrated its 49th birthday and kicked off its year-long celebration leading up to the agencies 50th anniversary.
Created due because of the concern about environmental pollution the EPA was created in Dec. 2, 1970.
Over the past 50 years the EPA has worked to fulfill its mission of protecting human health and the environment by improving the nation’s air, cleaning up land and water resources, and providing a cleaner, healthier environment for all people.
Which includes several accomplishments such as lowering pollutants by 74 percent, while Americans continue to drive more miles and use more energy. Also more than 92 percent of community water systems meet all health standards all the time, and creating over 150,000 jobs to help clean up local communities.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler had this to say about the celebration:
Over the next year the EPA will celebrate its many achievements and continued progress.
You can follow the agencies 50th Anniversary celebration on social media by following #EPAat50.
