2 drivers, 1 toddler injured in 2-vehicle crash

EARLINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Two adults and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Saturday evening, Nov. 30.
The crash happened on Interstate 69 near the 100 mile marker at approximately 6:05 p.m.
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), Zackary Green, 29, of Central City, Ky., was attempting to exit the car he was driving off the roadway when semi-tractor trailer hit the car from behind.
The car was reportedly having mechanical issues.
Green and one of his passengers, a two-year-old girl, were injured in the crash.
Green was transported to an Evansville, Indiana hospital. The toddler was transported to a children’s hospital in Louisville, Ky.
The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Martin Chappell of Lebanon, Missouri, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.
A second passenger in Green’s car, 28-year-old Hannah Green, was not treated for injuries.
KSP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
