Does Christmas light decorations raise your electric bill ?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Does your energy bill skyrocket during the holidays when you put up your Christmas decorations? There are ways you can decorate without breaking the bank.
Joannie Smith knows a lot about Christmas decorations. She owns Yule Cabin in Scott City and said you don’t have to stress about your electric bill if you buy the right Christmas lights.
"The led lights are the ones that really you can save money,” he said.
Smith said that’s why she chooses LED lights.
“LED use a fraction of the power the other the other lights do,” Smith said.
According to the website Christmas Light Etc., LED lights use up to 90 percent less energy than incandescent and can last up to 100,000 hours.
Lawn service owner Jared Burke also suggested using LED lights because they are a lot safer.
“You can connect multiple and more led lights than incandescent without blowing circuits,” he said.
Burke said you can save money by controlling how long your lights stay on.
“Some people keep them up all night, you can keep them up until those hours die down or slows down a little bit,” said Burke.
He also recommended if you do plan to use incandescent lights, don’t connect more than six lights together. Burke also said wrapping the outlets together with tape is a good safety tip.
