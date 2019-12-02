Breezy and Cold Morning with Iso. Flurries

Today, Monday morning, we will be tracking clouds and light flurries possible across southern Illinois and western Kentucky. This should have little to no impact on travel. A cool start will stay with cool temperatures during the afternoon in the upper 30s to 40 degrees south. Clouds will start to clear later in the day. It will still be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph which will put wind chill values in the upper 20s to low 30s.