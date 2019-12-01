First Alert: A windy and cold end to the week

(KFVS) - Today: Windy and cold.
It will be mostly cloudy, with a few light rain and snow.
Showers are possible in the north, closer to Ste. Genevieve and Mt. Vernon.
Highs are in the 40′s in the north, and up to 47 south.
There are wind advisories, with winds coming from the west1 around 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold.
There is a chance for a few flurries.
Lows will be around 27 to 33.
Winds coming from the NW, around 10-20 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy then clearing. It will be cold, with highs about 40 to 45.
