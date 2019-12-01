First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

This first day of December will be blustery and colder as a strong upper low spins across the upper Midwest. With cold air blowing in from the northwest…skies will become increasingly cloudy…and there could even be a few light rain and snow showers along the northern edge of the region today especially along and north of I-64 in Illinois. Highs will range from near 40 north to the upper 40s south…but strong west winds will make it feel colder. Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the region. The clouds from the upper low will stick around overnight and into Monday morning but then should begin to clear out from west to east on Monday. There are likely to be a few flurries blowing around overnight, especially in northern counties.