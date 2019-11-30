First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Sunday will be blustery and much cooler as a big upper low spins across the upper Midwest to our north. The colder air aloft will likely result in our skies becoming mostly cloudy…and there could even be a few sprinkles or flurries in the afternoon….though measurable precipitation is not expected. Highs on Sunday will be mainly in the 40s with gusty northwest winds making for a significant wind chill factor. Clouds may stick around Sunday night but should finally be clearing out by Monday morning. Most of the upcoming work week is looking cool and dry…with just a slight chance of rain about Thursday night or Friday morning.