First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A cold front is moving through the area this evening….with one final push of showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could still become strong or severe, especially over the Bootheel, Ky and Tn. Behind the front, colder and drier air will begin to blow in from the west overnight on increasing west winds….by Sunday morning it will be mostly clear and colder (and breezy) with daybreak lows mainly in the 30s.
Sunday will be blustery and much cooler as a big upper low spins across the upper Midwest to our north. The colder air aloft will likely result in our skies becoming mostly cloudy…and there could even be a few sprinkles or flurries in the afternoon….though measurable precipitation is not expected. Highs on Sunday will be mainly in the 40s with gusty northwest winds making for a significant wind chill factor. Clouds may stick around Sunday night but should finally be clearing out by Monday morning. Most of the upcoming work week is looking cool and dry…with just a slight chance of rain about Thursday night or Friday morning.
