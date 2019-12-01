Driver injured after hydroplaning on Parkway in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A driver was injured after her vehicle hydroplaned and hit a drainage ditch.
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Officer were dispatched to the 14 mile marker of Parkway on around 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, November 30.
They say a 2012 Jeep was going northbound when it hydroplaned, crossed the median into southbound lanes and stopped in a drainage ditch.
The driver was take to an area hospital with reportedly minor injuries, according to deputies.
The Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Wingo Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
