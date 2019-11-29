More wet weather expected

More wet and stormy weather is expected tonight and into your Saturday. Parts of the Heartland are under a level one threat of a few strong to severe storms on Saturday. Overall, the best chances for severe weather look like they will set up just to our south, but isolated strong storms are still possible. Damaging winds will be our primary threat with a low, but no zero, threat of tornadoes. Temperatures will actually warm as we head through the overnight hours. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 60s for much of the area. We will see several rounds of showers through the overnight and early hours on Saturday. The thunderstorm threat will mainly be the through the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday looks warm, windy and wet. Much colder, but drier weather expected on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be back in the 40s. Clouds will increase through the day and there is a very tiny chance of a few showers in our northern counties by Sunday afternoon and evening.