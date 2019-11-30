Illinois State Police are looking for the mother of an abandoned newborn

LOMAX, Il. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is asking for help from the public to identify the mother of an abandoned newborn.
She is a Caucasian female, who was pregnant either in her third trimester, early term, or full-term, up until Nov. 28-29, 2019.
The newborn baby is a Caucasian/female. Her mother is a person of interest in abandoning the newborn at a home in Lomax, Illinois.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 Special Agent Robert Matos at (217) 836-1164 or ISP District 14 Headquarters at (309) 833-2141.
