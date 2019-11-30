First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A wet and potentially stormy day is on tap as a powerful storm system rolls out of the Rockies and into the Midwest. Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the region…..with heavy downpours and strong storms possible. Storms last night were ‘elevated’ above the cooler air at the surface….but as warmer and more humid air moves in from the south today, thunderstorms could become surface base and produce strong winds and even an isolated tornado. This is most likely to occur during the afternoon and evening hours just ahead of an approaching cold front. Otherwise it will be cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer today, with afternoon highs mainly in the low 60s. Behind the cold front tonight we’ll clear out but become blustery and colder…with daybreak temps dipping back into the 30s.